DDoS attack on the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 38019 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112059 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118666 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161014 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163128 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263474 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176210 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166708 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234393 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 83618 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 64438 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 41021 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 77031 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 34371 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263475 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234393 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219937 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245444 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231784 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112059 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91519 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95677 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115968 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116717 views
DDoS attack on the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33486 views

A DDoS attack on the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in Ukraine was carried out on January 28 to restrict access to information about prisoner exchanges and downed aircraft. Despite the obstacles, the Center continues to work on the return of Ukrainian prisoners from Russia.

On Sunday, January 28, a DDoS attack was recorded on the information resources of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. This was reported on the Facebook page of the department, UNN reports.

Details

Apparently, the enemy decided that the information, in particular, about the details of the prisoner of war exchanges and the downing of the IL-76 aircraft, posed a threat to it

the statement said.

It is noted that for security reasons, access to some functions and resources will be restricted for a certain period of time.

At the same time, it is emphasized that despite all the obstacles, the Coordination Headquarters continues to work on the return of our citizens from Russian captivity.

Recall

Recently, mobile bank Monobank reported the most powerful DDoS attack since the beginning of the war.

Also, Ukrposhta and Ukrtransbezpeka reported serious technical failures in their IT systems, affecting access to the Shlyakh system, among others.  

Naftogaz services resume operation after large-scale cyberattack28.01.24, 18:07 • 61619 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising