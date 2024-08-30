ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121141 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124291 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202928 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156013 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154149 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143499 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112491 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189029 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105136 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Czech Republic releases beer to commemorate diplomats deported from Russia: proceeds to go to Ukraine

Czech Republic releases beer to commemorate diplomats deported from Russia: proceeds to go to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16669 views

The Czech Republic has released Vyhostivar beer in memory of diplomats deported from Russia. The proceeds from the sale of the beer will be used to help Ukraine, an initiative supported by the Czech Foreign Ministry.

Recalling the deportation of Czech diplomats from Russia, journalist Ondrej Soukup, with the support of the Czech Foreign Ministry, released the Vyhostivar beer. The proceeds will be used to help Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the page of the Czech Deputy Foreign Minister.

Beer and charity! Even this year, with a little help from us, Ondrej Soukup brewed Vyhostivar beer in memory of his expelled colleagues from Vrbětice in 2021. We are offering five bottles of this special wine, with proceeds going to help Ukraine. The auction ends on September 1

 - said Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Marian.
Image

Recall

The Czech Republic and Russia will each have 32 staff members in the embassies in Moscow and Prague: both countries are to have seven diplomatseach and 25 other staff members. This was announced by Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek on Czech television.

The Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Russian side had fulfilled the demand to reduce the number of diplomats and support staff at the Russian Embassy in Prague.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

