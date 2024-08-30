Czech Republic releases beer to commemorate diplomats deported from Russia: proceeds to go to Ukraine

Recalling the deportation of Czech diplomats from Russia, journalist Ondrej Soukup, with the support of the Czech Foreign Ministry, released the Vyhostivar beer. The proceeds will be used to help Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the page of the Czech Deputy Foreign Minister.

Beer and charity! Even this year, with a little help from us, Ondrej Soukup brewed Vyhostivar beer in memory of his expelled colleagues from Vrbětice in 2021. We are offering five bottles of this special wine, with proceeds going to help Ukraine. The auction ends on September 1 - said Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Marian.

Recall

The Czech Republic and Russia will each have 32 staff members in the embassies in Moscow and Prague: both countries are to have seven diplomatseach and 25 other staff members. This was announced by Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek on Czech television.

The Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Russian side had fulfilled the demand to reduce the number of diplomats and support staff at the Russian Embassy in Prague.