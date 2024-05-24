Czech President discharged from hospital after motorcycle accident

On Friday morning, Czech President Petr Pavel was discharged from the Central Military Hospital in Prague for treatment at home after falling off his motorcycle. This was reported by Radio Prague International with reference to the Presidential Office, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the president's schedule for next week remains unchanged, including the planned foreign trip.

The police are not investigating the accident because it happened on a closed sports track, not on the road.

Addendum

According to the Office of the President of the Republic, the head of state was injured when he fell off his motorcycle at low speed while practicing off-road driving on a closed track.

After the incident on Thursday, he stayed overnight at the Central Military Hospital for preventive observation. According to the office and the hospital, his injuries were not serious.