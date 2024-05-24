ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Czech President discharged from hospital after motorcycle accident

Czech President discharged from hospital after motorcycle accident

Kyiv

Czech President Petr Pavel has been discharged from the hospital after suffering minor injuries as a result of a fall from a motorcycle at low speed during off-road driving practice.

On Friday morning, Czech President Petr Pavel was discharged from the Central Military Hospital in Prague for treatment at home after falling off his motorcycle. This was reported by Radio Prague International with reference to the Presidential Office, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the president's schedule for next week remains unchanged, including the planned foreign trip.

The police are not investigating the accident because it happened on a closed sports track, not on the road.

Addendum

According to the Office of the President of the Republic, the head of state was injured when he fell off his motorcycle at low speed while practicing off-road driving on a closed track.

After the incident on Thursday, he stayed overnight at the Central Military Hospital for preventive observation. According to the office and the hospital, his injuries were not serious.

Olga Rozgon

