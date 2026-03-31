Cyclone brought rains to Ukraine at the end of March - weather forecast for today

The end of March will bring a change in weather to Ukraine - with rains - due to a cyclone, on March 31 the temperature in some places will reach 19°, reported Ukrhydrometcenter, writes UNN.

On March 31 - April 2, the synoptic situation in Ukraine will change: unstable weather will be caused by a cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts. Its center will move from Crimea in a northerly direction on March 31, then move to the northeast. - indicated in Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

According to the forecast, on March 31, it will be cloudy in Ukraine. Moderate, at night in the Left Bank, in some places light rain. Wind southeast (in the west of the country northwest), 5-10 m/s.

Temperature at night 5-10° Celsius; during the day 11-16°, in the northeast of the country up to 19°, in the western regions 5-10° Celsius. In the Carpathians, rain and wet snow; temperature at night and during the day 0-5° Celsius.

In general, according to forecasters, on March 31 - April 1, moderate rains are expected in most regions, with wet snow in the Carpathians, and light rain in some places on April 2. Pressure and temperature will fluctuate. At high altitudes, the relatively warm air mass from the south will gradually be replaced by a cool one from the northern directions, which will be most noticeable in the western regions. The temperature at night will be 3-10° Celsius, during the day 11-19°, in the western regions 5-10° Celsius.

Winter is not retreating - frost persists in the snow-covered Carpathians