Cybersecurity experts sound the alarm over a new era of AI-powered hacking

$45.050.0350.440.13
ukenru
07:39 PM • 1884 views
Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire starting at 03:00 on October 27 for a humanitarian operation in Oleshky — General Staff
07:29 PM • 3606 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to apply
06:57 PM • 5980 views
New Pentagon materials on UFOs indicate: mysterious "black triangles" were spotted over an important facility in the United States
06:18 PM • 10987 views
Amid the Starlink scandal, Musk accused Ukraine’s elites of profiting from the war and hinted at the “bribery” of politicians in the United States
04:46 PM • 16459 views
The operation will be extremely complicated: Lubinets explained how people will be evacuated from OleshkyVideo
04:14 PM • 16376 views
On October 24, outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine — how many groups will be without electricity
03:24 PM • 16470 views
Incident near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington: the Foreign Ministry revealed details and added that the diplomatic mission is resuming operations
03:08 PM • 15164 views
The maximum exemption level for the energy sector and defense industry will no longer be 100% — when the new rules will be introduced
02:44 PM • 12044 views
A "suspicious object" was found near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington; roads were blocked off — journalist
October 23, 12:45 PM • 17859 views
Around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September — Koretskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.8m/s
94%
756mm
Popular news
Jenna Ortega made a shocking statement about her career ahead of the new season of "Wednesday"VideoOctober 23, 11:40 AM • 15534 views
"He came in the evening and waited in the downpour" — around the world, customers lined up to buy the first foldable iPhoneOctober 23, 01:12 PM • 16125 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected ofOctober 23, 01:49 PM • 14974 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhotoOctober 23, 01:50 PM • 16366 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 7402:14 PM • 15057 views
Publications
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to apply07:29 PM • 3668 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 25019 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 27833 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 34363 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 34941 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
David Arakhamia
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
France
Oleshky
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany fainted during training and was hospitalized06:46 PM • 2292 views
Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the endPhoto03:07 PM • 11264 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 7402:14 PM • 15098 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhotoOctober 23, 01:50 PM • 16404 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected ofOctober 23, 01:49 PM • 15011 views
Actual
Starlink
Film
Technology
Series
9K720 Iskander

Cybersecurity experts sound the alarm over a new era of AI-powered hacking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Experts warn of a massive wave of vulnerabilities that AI is finding and helping to exploit. Millions of attacks targeting PHP vulnerabilities are already being recorded.

Cybersecurity experts sound the alarm over a new era of AI-powered hacking
Photo: ADOBE STOCK

Cybersecurity leaders are sounding the alarm after a serious vulnerability was discovered this week. They predict that in the coming months, artificial intelligence (AI) tools will uncover even more fundamental weaknesses in the global internet infrastructure, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

"I no longer think we will be able to fix all the bugs," Sam Altman said on Thursday evening, joining other industry leaders who have voiced similar concerns. Against the backdrop of events already dubbed "Black October" (during which researchers used AI to identify critical flaws in a programming language used by millions of websites and which may have remained vulnerable for years), technology sector representatives are warning that AI will be used both to find and to exploit vulnerabilities in security systems—and on an unprecedented scale and at incredible speed.

AI agents were left alone without any tasks - the result stunned researchers23.10.26, 10:09 • 21752 views

According to Jason Clinton, Anthropic's deputy chief information security officer, a "tsunami of vulnerabilities" is coming. "There simply will not be enough time to patch critical infrastructure," Clinton wrote on the social network X on Thursday evening. Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, agreed, calling the situation a "red alert level of threat."

Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, said that AI is capable of finding and identifying security gaps in ways and at a speed that will have catastrophic consequences: cybersecurity professionals simply will not be able to respond to these threats in time. "It will feel as though the sky is falling to Earth. It will feel as though there is nothing we can do.

The next two years will be extraordinarily, simply unbelievably, packed with the emergence of new tools that have limitless patience for searching for vulnerabilities across the entire internet," he wrote in a post on the social network X.

Although cybersecurity experts have been warning for several months about a "vulnpocalypse"—a situation in which artificial intelligence makes it significantly easier to identify security flaws—it was during "Black October" that researchers managed to use AI to discover such a fundamental and critical vulnerability, which was announced on October 21.

Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the PHP programming language, leaving millions of websites built on it potentially vulnerable to hackers for years. According to some experts' estimates, 70% of all websites on the internet were at risk of being hacked.

However, although AI will help identify vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed, technology industry leaders fear that malicious actors will use it just as quickly to exploit these flaws.

Attempts to exploit the PHP vulnerability have already begun.

After information about the vulnerabilities was disclosed, operators of government and private websites in the United States and the United Kingdom temporarily suspended their operation to address the flaws. The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) issued a warning recommending that administrators of all websites running on PHP install the relevant updates immediately. The NSA noted that malicious actors could try to exploit these vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access to servers.

Zuckerberg wants to create a giant online network of AI agents22.10.26, 11:32 • 7116 views

"Such an access vector could allow malicious actors to steal confidential data, disrupt services, or penetrate deeper into the network," the warning said.

In a post on the social network X, Prince said that the security company CloudFlare had recorded attempts by thousands of users to exploit PHP vulnerabilities as early as 10 hours before the official announcement.

"Within 45 minutes of the announcement, the number of such attempts had risen to tens of thousands; after two hours, to hundreds of thousands; and now we are talking about millions," he wrote.

In their blog, researchers from Wiz, a platform focused on securing artificial intelligence systems, noted that this was "one of the most serious vulnerabilities ever discovered in PHP, and possibly one of the most dangerous in the history of software."

"These fundamental flaws had existed for decades, but demonstrating their exploitability required an extraordinarily complex chain of actions—at the limit of what human researchers are even capable of carrying out in practice," they wrote.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Cyberattack
AI (artificial intelligence)
Sam Altman
National Security Agency
The Guardian
Marc Benioff
Great Britain