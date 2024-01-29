Cyberattack on the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War: all services are already working

All services of the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War are already operating normally after the DDoS attack. This was reported by the Coordination Center in Telegram, according to UNN.

After proper checking by IT specialists, all services of the Coordination Center that were subjected to a DDoS attack yesterday are working normally and are available online - the statement said.

Recall

On Sunday, January 28, a DDoS attack was recorded on the information resources of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. For security reasons, access to some functions and resources was limited for a while.