Currency exchange rates as of October 24: the dollar and the euro fell in value
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2739 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks. The dollar and euro are also trading at lower rates in banks and exchange offices.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.27 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 44.43 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.58 and sold for UAH 41.10 at the bank
- Euros can be bought for UAH 45.20 and sold for UAH 44.65 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.46-41.50, and the euro at UAH 44.90-45.10.
- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.26 - 41.29 UAH/USD for the dollar and 44.46-44.47 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
