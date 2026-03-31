Currency exchange rates on March 31: dollar and euro continue to fall after record highs
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank set the official exchange rate of the dollar at UAH 43.79 and the euro at UAH 50.31. In banks and exchange offices, the currency is traded at a higher rate than the NBU rate.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 43.7955 UAH/USD today, strengthening the national currency by 4.5 kopecks per day, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia for March 31 at 50.3123 UAH/EUR, strengthening the hryvnia by 17 kopecks per day.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:50:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 43.60 for purchase and UAH 44.09 for sale, the euro - UAH 50.20 and UAH 50.90, respectively;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 43.77 for purchase and UAH 43.90 for sale, the euro - UAH 50.50 and UAH 50.75, respectively.
Fuel and gas price hikes amid the Middle East war will affect inflation - NBU19.03.26, 15:02 • 3790 views