Currency exchange rates on March 31: dollar and euro continue to fall after record highs

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 43.7955 UAH/USD today, strengthening the national currency by 4.5 kopecks per day, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia for March 31 at 50.3123 UAH/EUR, strengthening the hryvnia by 17 kopecks per day.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:50:

in banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 43.60 for purchase and UAH 44.09 for sale, the euro - UAH 50.20 and UAH 50.90, respectively;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 43.77 for purchase and UAH 43.90 for sale, the euro - UAH 50.50 and UAH 50.75, respectively.

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