Currency exchange rate as of July 1: hryvnia strengthened by 8 kopecks
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.4542 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 8 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 40.45 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.26 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 a.m.:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.85 and sold for UAH 40.40 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 43.95 and sold at UAH 43.40 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.75-40.83, and the euro at UAH 43.84-43.99.
- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 40.53-40.55 for the dollar and UAH 43.37-43.48 for the euro, respectively.
Recall
The IMF has approved a new tranche of $2.2 billion for Ukraine under an Extended Fund Facility program aimed at supporting Ukraine's state budget and economic stability.