Cross-border cooperation and development of territories: Kiper tells details of the International Summit of Cities and Regions

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the results of the second International Summit of Cities and Regions, UNN reports.

Kiper writes that during the second International Summit of Cities and Regions, he and the country's leadership, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, and representatives of the international community discussed important wartime topics.

"On the sidelines of the summit, a memorandum of international medical partnership was signed between the Danube Regional Hospital of the Odesa Regional Council and the Lucas Hospital, Iașlia, Romania, as well as a cooperation agreement between the Avanhardivka Village Council and the Anenii Noi District Council (Republic of Moldova).

Working together, we can learn how to work in cross-border cooperation programs, attract additional resources for the development of territories and implement EU standards.

We are uniting our efforts to bring the Victory closer and make our people's lives more comfortable!" he said.