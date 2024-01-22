Court starts hearing on choosing a measure of restraint for Roman Hrynkevych

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has begun a hearing to consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on Roman Hrynkevych, who is a suspect in the case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion, UNN reports.

The court session is declared open. The court is considering a motion ... to impose a pre-trial restraint on Roman Hrynkevych in the form of detention with his further detention in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center for a period of 70 days. - the judge said.

Context

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in a case involving UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.

We are talking about, in particular, Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych , was put on the wanted list. He is a suspect in the case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion.

On January 19, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed to detain Roman Hrynkevych, a suspect in the criminal proceedings for supplying low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for the purpose of choosing a measure of restraint.

Today, on January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while trying to leave the country.