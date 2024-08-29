Court imposes preventive measure on MP Dmytruk in absentia

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on MP Artem Dmytruk in absentia in the form of detention, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

The measure of restraint will be applied when Dmytruk is returned to Ukraine.

MP Dmytruk is put on the international wanted list

Recall

On August 25, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk fled the country.

Later it became known that he fled Ukraine. In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine, searches have already been conducted on civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus said that MP Artem Dmytruk did not go on a business trip abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dmytruk was suspected of illegal departure from Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is checking the circumstances of MP Artem Dmytruk's border crossing.

People who helped MP Dmytruk flee Ukraine are being identified - Kostin