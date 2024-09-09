Court extends Roman Hrynkevych's arrest with the possibility of bail

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended until November 1 the custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 360 million for Roman Hrynkevych, a suspect in the case of UAH 1 billion in clothing deals for the Armed Forces. UNN reports this with reference to the court ruling.

To extend the term of detention for the suspect (Roman Hrynkevych - ed.), within the term of pre-trial investigation, namely until November 1, 2024, with the determination of bail in the amount of 118,890.36 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, which is 360,000,000 (three hundred and sixty million) UAH 00 kopecks - the court said in its ruling.

It is reported that in case of bail, the following obligations will be imposed on the suspect:

to appear at every request of the investigator, prosecutor and court;

not to leave the place of permanent residence where he lives (Kozyn village in Kyiv region) without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;



notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of a change of residence and/or place of work;



to deposit their passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;



wear an electronic control device.



On January 17, the SBI served suspicion notices to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while trying to leave the country.

Subsequently, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17, and set bail at over UAH 500 million.