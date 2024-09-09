Court extends Roman Hrynkevych's arrest with the possibility of bail

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116811 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119238 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194292 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151380 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151662 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196280 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112367 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185238 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105039 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84118 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80292 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55734 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 62602 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 38802 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194292 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196280 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185238 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200333 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148886 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148218 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152359 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143336 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159775 views
Court extends Roman Hrynkevych's arrest with the possibility of bail

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15465 views

Kyiv's Pechersk Court has extended the detention of Roman Hrynkevych until November 1. The suspect in the case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces was granted bail in the amount of UAH 360 million.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended until November 1 the custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 360 million for Roman Hrynkevych, a suspect in the case of UAH 1 billion in clothing deals for the Armed Forces. UNN reports this with reference to the court ruling.

To extend the term of detention for the suspect (Roman Hrynkevych - ed.), within the term of pre-trial investigation, namely until November 1, 2024, with the determination of bail in the amount of 118,890.36 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, which is 360,000,000 (three hundred and sixty million) UAH 00 kopecks

- the court said in its ruling.

It is reported that in case of bail, the following obligations will be imposed on the suspect:

  • to appear at every request of the investigator, prosecutor and court;
  •  not to leave the place of permanent residence where he lives (Kozyn village in Kyiv region) without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;
  • notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of a change of residence and/or place of work;
  • to deposit their passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;
  • wear an electronic control device.

AddendumAddendum

On January 17, the SBI served suspicion notices to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while trying to leave the country.

Subsequently, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17, and set bail at over UAH 500 million.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

