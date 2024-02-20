Could be an element of soft blackmail - expert on information attack on the Ministry of Defense and the State Defense Department

The information attack on the new team of the Ministry of Defense and the State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator" is related to the announcement of new tenders and may be an element of soft blackmail. This opinion was expressed by political analyst Oleksandr Kochetkov in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

According to the expert, various information injections have become a common practice for those who are dissatisfied with the fact that the rules of the game are changing.

This could be the case (a paid-for campaign - ed.). In our country, the information war within the country has practically never stopped. Maybe for three or four months from the beginning of the invasion, they did, and then they resumed. And these information injections have long been an element of competition. Now, after the change in the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the creation of new structures, we have a new wave of tenders, a certain change in conditions, participants, and new schedules. And it is logical that there is a struggle for a place in these tenders. So we have everything: criticism and attacks from those who are not satisfied with the new conditions. Or there may be another option: we attack you, you start working with us, and the criticism disappears. This is also an option - soft blackmail - said Oleksandr Kochetkov.

He believes that the Ministry of Defense and the State Defense and Trade Service should ensure openness and transparency of tenders, and this will be the best safeguard against such information attacks.

"If there is criticism, then there may be some elements of truth in it, and it may be based on something. That is, it is not a problem, but all tender procedures need to be really transparent and fair, and then there will be nothing to complain about. This is what they seem to be striving for," the political analyst summarized.

Recall

After the State Logistics Operator announced the first tenders for the supply of food to the Armed Forces under the new rules, a "dirty" information campaign was launched against it and the new team of the Ministry of Defense by pseudo-experts who have collaborated with Viktor Medvedchuk and other pro-Russian politicians.

Behind this information attack may be a companythat has already been involved in scandals with food tenders for the Armed Forces and personally a state traitor Viktor Medvedchuk.

Political analyst Ihor Reiterovych in an exclusive commentary to UNN suggested that a large number of similarly negative reports about the Defense Ministry and the State Logistics Operator indicate a planned campaign to discredit them.

"It's clear that this is a planned campaign, because there are a lot of similar messages that relate to the activities of this particular SOE [State Operator of the Logistics]. They are similar. As a rule, they are based on the same information and were sent out quite purposefully through a network of tg-channels. I am more inclined to believe that these are some internal stories, just a struggle for influence, and an attempt to promote their people to take certain positions.

Of course, there is an option that the activists really drew attention to the violations they describe in such reports, but then the question is why there is no response from the Ministry of Defense to the appeals, including representatives of public councils and so on. Therefore, it seems to me that this is more like a reformatting of certain positions and an attempt to bring down one person in order to promote another," Reiterovych said.

Military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov is convinced that companies that have been supplying food to the armed forces since the days of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych perceive any attempts to establish fair rules of the game in this area as a blow to their monopoly position. And in order to maintain their positions, they resort to various methods of pressure .

"The fact is that procurement of food for the army has always been, let's say, potentially corrupt. And over time, a certain structure, a certain mafia, has formed there - companies that have been suppliers of food since the days of Yanukovych. And they perceive any changes in this market, changes for the better, as a blow to their monopoly, so they use, among other things, media injections. Multidirectional injections that undermine public confidence in this emerging structure (the State Logistics Operator - ed.). We need to look at who benefits from this. And it is definitely not beneficial to the army or society," Zhyrokhov said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.