Costa accused Putin of "destroying" European security after the invasion of Ukraine

President of the European Council António Costa said that Vladimir Putin’s Russia first undermined and ultimately "destroyed" the security architecture in Europe. He said this on Thursday before the start of the summit of European leaders in Dublin. Le Monde reported this, UNN writes.

Europe had an effective European security architecture until Russia, through its invasion of Ukraine, gradually undermined it and ultimately destroyed it - Costa stated.

According to him, the coming weeks will be a "decisive test" of Russia’s readiness to end the war in Ukraine.

At present, Russia is focused on "its attacks against the Ukrainian civilian population." "This must change for peace to become possible, and the coming weeks will be a decisive test of Russia’s readiness to put an end to this war," Costa emphasized.

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