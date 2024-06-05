Control of employees of Special Services has been improved: a new unit will check declarations and lifestyle

Ukraine plans to increase the effectiveness of financial control of special categories of declarants. To achieve this goal, the newly created anti-corruption unit will monitor the submission of declarations and check the lifestyle of Special Services employees. Reports UNN with reference to the press service of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption.

Verification of declarations and monitoring of the lifestyle of Special Services employees will be carried out by a separate newly created division of the NACP - informs the agency.

Details

It is noted that financial control measures for special categories of declarants (employees of intelligence agencies and persons holding positions related to state secrets) in the NACP will be carried out by a separate division.

This is expected to increase the effectiveness of financial control in relation to special categories of declarants (persons defined in Article 52-1 of the law of Ukraine "on prevention of corruption"). We are talking about lifestyle monitoring, full checks of declarations and monitoring the timeliness of their submission.

Help

Previously, these functions were performed by the Internal Control Division of the NACP

The decision to create an independent division – the Department for implementing financial control measures in relation to certain categories of persons – was made in compliance with the recommendations based on the results of an external independent assessment of the NAPC's activities.

