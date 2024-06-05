Control of employees of Special Services has been improved: a new unit will check declarations and lifestyle

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 62539 views
01:58 PM • 62539 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137916 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143064 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236270 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170923 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163245 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163245 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147639 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147639 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218323 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218323 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204953 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 60865 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 60865 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 108433 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108433 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 42720 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 42720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 104104 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104104 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
12:32 PM • 37635 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 37635 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236270 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218323 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204953 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231081 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 218328 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218328 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 8535 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 8535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104104 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108433 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158000 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158000 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156803 views
Control of employees of Special Services has been improved: a new unit will check declarations and lifestyle

Control of employees of Special Services has been improved: a new unit will check declarations and lifestyle

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22629 views

A new division of the NACP has been created in Ukraine to monitor Special Service Employees. It is expected to increase the effectiveness of financial control of special categories of declarants.

Ukraine plans to increase the effectiveness of financial control of special categories of declarants. To achieve this goal, the newly created anti-corruption unit will monitor the submission of declarations and check the lifestyle of Special Services employees. Reports UNN with reference to the press service of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption.

Verification of declarations and monitoring of the lifestyle of Special Services employees will be carried out by a separate newly created division of the NACP  

 - informs the agency.

Details

It is noted that financial control measures for special categories of declarants (employees of intelligence agencies and persons holding positions related to state secrets) in the NACP will be carried out by a separate division.

"What is allowed to Jupiter is not allowed to the bull": the blogger drew attention to the selectivity of dismissals in the Prosecutor General's office after corruption scandals22.05.24, 12:44 • 23371 view

This is expected to increase the effectiveness of financial control in relation to special categories of declarants (persons defined in Article 52-1 of the law of Ukraine "on prevention of corruption"). We are talking about lifestyle monitoring, full checks of declarations and monitoring the timeliness of their submission. 

Help

Previously, these functions were performed by the Internal Control Division of the NACP

The decision to create an independent division – the Department for implementing financial control measures in relation to certain categories of persons – was made in compliance with the recommendations based on the results of an external independent assessment of the NAPC's activities.

Corruption schemes and Hungarian ties: the political scientist told about the head of Transcarpathia, who can be appointed to the Office of the President04.06.24, 19:58 • 28059 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

