Contractor misappropriated funds allocated for restoration of Taras Shevchenko National Museum after Russian attack: the contractor will be tried

Law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to court against the director of a commercial enterprise for misappropriating 190 thousand hryvnias allocated for the restoration of the Taras Shevchenko National Museum in Kyiv after a missile attack in October 2022. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office sent to court an indictment against the director of a commercial enterprise on the facts of misappropriation of budget funds and forgery (Part 4 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is reported that in October 2012, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated budget funds to the National Taras Shevchenko Museum to restore the museum's premises damaged by Russian missile attacks on Kyiv city center in October 2012.

During the performance of the work, the contractor deliberately overstated its scope, indicating work that was not actually performed. This resulted in an unnecessary transfer of budget funds in the amount of UAH 190 thousand - stated in the UCP.

As noted, the fact of deliberate overstatement of construction work was confirmed by construction, technical and economic expertise.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by the investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv based on the materials of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

In Lviv region, official embezzled a million intended for IDPs