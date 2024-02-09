In Lviv region, official embezzled a million intended for IDPs

An indictment against the head of a company was sent to court in Lviv region. He is charged with embezzlement of other people's property on an especially large scale, the regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the director of the company embezzled almost UAH 1 million of budget funds allocated to meet the needs of internally displaced persons.

This is a financial assistance for IDPs under martial law from the Ministry of Social Policy. It was received by the business entity, according to the proposals submitted under the state program, in the total amount of almost UAH 9 million.

Subsequently, the defendant unjustifiably transferred part of the funds - almost UAH 1 million to an individual. As a result of such actions, the state suffered material damage in this amount.

