Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Meeting on the Ukrainian-Polish border: Duda's office announces consultations in late March

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26478 views

Consultations on the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border will be held in late March

Meeting on the Ukrainian-Polish border: Duda's office announces consultations in late March

After Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed  the meeting proposed by the Ukrainian side on the common border,  it was announced that consultations would be held in late March. This was stated by the head of the Polish president's cabinet, Marcin Mastalerek, who was quoted by the presidential office, UNN reports. 

Regarding the border meeting, President Andrzej Duda spoke with Prime Minister Donald Tusk.  Consultations were announced for the end of March

- said Mastalerek.

He also said that there was no invitation  from the Polish president to the second anniversary of the full-scale war in Ukraine. 

 There was no invitation to the anniversary of the war in Kyiv. It was the same a year ago. The format in which the head of the EC was present (in Ukraine on February 240) was a prime ministerial one

- said the head of the Polish president's cabinet.

Recall

Since February 9, 2024, Polish farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to checkpoints near the border with Ukraine.

Polish farmers block roads for truck traffic, protesting what they see as excessive imports of Ukrainian agricultural products. 

On February 23 , Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and a team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland, but did not meet with Polish officials. 

The Ukrainian government has offered the Polish side a five-point plan to resolve the situation on the common border due to the protest of Polish farmers.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland
