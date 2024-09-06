Construction deadlines are being disrupted: Kyiv region initiates termination of contracts with a number of contractors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116794 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119229 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194271 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151371 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151653 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142447 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196268 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112367 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105039 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84051 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80237 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55662 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 62536 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 38725 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194273 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196270 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185227 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212083 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200325 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148880 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148213 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152354 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143331 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159770 views
Actual
Construction deadlines are being disrupted: Kyiv region initiates termination of contracts with a number of contractors

Construction deadlines are being disrupted: Kyiv region initiates termination of contracts with a number of contractors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12770 views

Kyiv RMA initiates termination of contracts with contractors who fail to meet the deadlines for the construction of shelters and housing. Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized the importance of meeting deadlines and quality of work, threatening to terminate contracts with unscrupulous contractors.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is initiating the termination of contracts with some contractors who are failing to meet deadlines for the construction of a number of facilities. The decision was made at a meeting of the Transparency and Accountability working group with the participation of law enforcement, contractors, designers, and relevant departments. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, on Facebook, UNN reports.

At the moment, we are talking about a contractor who is building two new shelters in the city of Pereyaslav and the village of Vovchky. Another contractor started construction of a private house in the Polissia community, but stopped work at the foundation stage. None of these facilities are currently under construction. We will terminate the contracts and announce new tenders. We are also appealing to law enforcement agencies to fully check the activities of these contractors. We are talking about significant funds and we must jointly protect the interests of the state

- wrote Kravchenko.

According to Kravchenko, the RMA has many comments on the work of some contractors, in particular those who are building shelters for the hospital in Ivankiv and the educational institution in Nemishayeve.

Kyiv region hands over “Mara 2-P” reconnaissance complex to Ukrainian Special Forces - Kravchenko04.09.24, 14:16 • 23710 views

"There is no time to play around. If they don't promptly fix all the shortcomings and catch up with the work schedule, we will also initiate termination of the contracts," Kravchenko emphasized.

He also pointed out that the timing and quality of construction are the main requirements for all contractors without exception. Those who fail to fulfill their obligations must clearly understand that they will face contract termination. Kravchenko assured that he always warns contractors about this.

"As the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, I am not going to calmly watch the irresponsibility of some contractors," Kravchenko added.

Energy, security, reconstruction: Kravchenko tells Spanish Ambassador about the priority needs of Kyiv region05.09.24, 14:52 • 20163 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv region

Contact us about advertising