Construction deadlines are being disrupted: Kyiv region initiates termination of contracts with a number of contractors

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is initiating the termination of contracts with some contractors who are failing to meet deadlines for the construction of a number of facilities. The decision was made at a meeting of the Transparency and Accountability working group with the participation of law enforcement, contractors, designers, and relevant departments. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, on Facebook, UNN reports.

At the moment, we are talking about a contractor who is building two new shelters in the city of Pereyaslav and the village of Vovchky. Another contractor started construction of a private house in the Polissia community, but stopped work at the foundation stage. None of these facilities are currently under construction. We will terminate the contracts and announce new tenders. We are also appealing to law enforcement agencies to fully check the activities of these contractors. We are talking about significant funds and we must jointly protect the interests of the state - wrote Kravchenko.

According to Kravchenko, the RMA has many comments on the work of some contractors, in particular those who are building shelters for the hospital in Ivankiv and the educational institution in Nemishayeve.

"There is no time to play around. If they don't promptly fix all the shortcomings and catch up with the work schedule, we will also initiate termination of the contracts," Kravchenko emphasized.

He also pointed out that the timing and quality of construction are the main requirements for all contractors without exception. Those who fail to fulfill their obligations must clearly understand that they will face contract termination. Kravchenko assured that he always warns contractors about this.

"As the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, I am not going to calmly watch the irresponsibility of some contractors," Kravchenko added.

