Kyiv region hands over “Mara 2-P” reconnaissance complex to Ukrainian Special Forces - Kravchenko

Kyiv region has handed over a Mara 2-P unmanned reconnaissance aircraft system to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said, according to UNN .

Details

Every Russian attack on peaceful cities in Ukraine will be met with a worthy response. Recently, we handed over an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft system Mara 2-P to our special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because the drone has quite good reviews. It has a high speed, can stay in the air for up to 90 minutes, and can operate at low altitudes, even in adverse weather conditions - Kravchenko said.

According to him, Mara 2-P is Ukrainian-made and the demand for such a complex is enormous. It took about 6 months to produce it.

The drone was purchased by the Civil Protection Department of the Kyiv RSA at the expense of a subvention allocated by the Skvyra community - added the head of the Kyiv RMA.

Recall

