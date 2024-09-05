Energy, security, reconstruction: Kravchenko tells Spanish Ambassador about the priority needs of Kyiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116937 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119366 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194513 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151488 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151729 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142480 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112373 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185331 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84863 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81013 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56636 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 63612 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 39891 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194495 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196391 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212176 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200406 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148925 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148250 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152390 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143364 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159803 views
Actual
Energy, security, reconstruction: Kravchenko tells Spanish Ambassador about the priority needs of Kyiv region

Energy, security, reconstruction: Kravchenko tells Spanish Ambassador about the priority needs of Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20164 views

Ruslan Kravchenko discussed with the Spanish ambassador the priority needs of Kyiv region: energy stability, security and reconstruction. Spain has provided €90 million in assistance to Ukraine and will continue to support the achievement of a just peace.

Ruslan Kravchenko, Chairman of the Kyiv RMA, discussed the priority needs of the region with Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu, Ambassador of Spain to Ukraine. In particular, they talked about energy sustainability, improving security and defense capabilities, and rebuilding the Kyiv region. Kravchenko wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports. 

This European country is one of those that provide the greatest support to us in our defense against the Russian occupier. The assistance has already reached 90 million euros. And, as Mr. Ambassador assured, Spain will continue to support Ukraine so that our country can achieve a just and fair peace

- said the head of CRMA.


Kravchenko told the ambassador about the priority needs of Kyiv region. In particular, the situation in the energy sector. 

According to the head of the RMA, the region is working on alternative sources, installing cogeneration units and solar power plants.

They also talked about improving security and defense capabilities. 

The enemy does not stop attacking the region - civilians, residential, social and energy infrastructure are suffering. That is why we need to strengthen our air defense capabilities and equip our mobile firing groups

- Kravchenko emphasized. 

The parties also discussed such important issues as the reconstruction and arrangement of shelters.

Out of more than 30,000 objects damaged and destroyed by the Russians, more than 17,000 have already been restored in Kyiv region, and the work continues. The priority is housing and social infrastructure.

According to Kravchenko, 1,285 shelters have been set up in schools and kindergartens. Currently, more than 100 more shelters are in the works.

Due to the constant threat from the aggressor, more and more people need physical and mental rehabilitation. That is why we are working to properly equip special centers in medical institutions of the region where both military and civilians can receive proper assistance

- The RMA chairman added. 

They also reportedly discussed issues related to attracting investment in the Kyiv region's economy, developing small and medium-sized businesses, demining, and supporting refugees.

Kravchenko thanked all the people of Spain for their consistent position and support of Ukraine on its way to victory.

The program “Statesman”: Kravchenko invited more than 40 young men and women who want to become civil servants to RMA29.08.24, 13:34 • 11710 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsKyiv region

Contact us about advertising