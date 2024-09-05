Energy, security, reconstruction: Kravchenko tells Spanish Ambassador about the priority needs of Kyiv region

Ruslan Kravchenko, Chairman of the Kyiv RMA, discussed the priority needs of the region with Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu, Ambassador of Spain to Ukraine. In particular, they talked about energy sustainability, improving security and defense capabilities, and rebuilding the Kyiv region. Kravchenko wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

This European country is one of those that provide the greatest support to us in our defense against the Russian occupier. The assistance has already reached 90 million euros. And, as Mr. Ambassador assured, Spain will continue to support Ukraine so that our country can achieve a just and fair peace - said the head of CRMA.



Kravchenko told the ambassador about the priority needs of Kyiv region. In particular, the situation in the energy sector.

According to the head of the RMA, the region is working on alternative sources, installing cogeneration units and solar power plants.

They also talked about improving security and defense capabilities.

The enemy does not stop attacking the region - civilians, residential, social and energy infrastructure are suffering. That is why we need to strengthen our air defense capabilities and equip our mobile firing groups - Kravchenko emphasized.

The parties also discussed such important issues as the reconstruction and arrangement of shelters.

Out of more than 30,000 objects damaged and destroyed by the Russians, more than 17,000 have already been restored in Kyiv region, and the work continues. The priority is housing and social infrastructure.

According to Kravchenko, 1,285 shelters have been set up in schools and kindergartens. Currently, more than 100 more shelters are in the works.

Due to the constant threat from the aggressor, more and more people need physical and mental rehabilitation. That is why we are working to properly equip special centers in medical institutions of the region where both military and civilians can receive proper assistance - The RMA chairman added.

They also reportedly discussed issues related to attracting investment in the Kyiv region's economy, developing small and medium-sized businesses, demining, and supporting refugees.

Kravchenko thanked all the people of Spain for their consistent position and support of Ukraine on its way to victory.

