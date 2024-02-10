ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Consequences of russian shelling in Kherson region: a woman killed and her son seriously wounded

Consequences of russian shelling in Kherson region: a woman killed and her son seriously wounded

A 43-year-old man sustained mine-blast and shrapnel wounds, and his 68-year-old mother was killed during a russian shelling of their village of Tokarivka in Kherson region.

As a result of hostile shelling of Tokarivka village, a 43-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma and abdominal wounds. The wounded man's mother died on the spot. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

This afternoon, the russians attacked the village of Tokarivka in Kherson region.

As a result of the shelling, a 43-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and abdominal wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, where medical staff are now taking measures to save his life.

In the evening, it became known about another victim of this incident - the mother of the wounded man. The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.

Russian army strikes Tokarivka in Kherson region in the morning: one wounded07.02.24, 11:08 • 25660 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising