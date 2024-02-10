Consequences of russian shelling in Kherson region: a woman killed and her son seriously wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 43-year-old man sustained mine-blast and shrapnel wounds, and his 68-year-old mother was killed during a russian shelling of their village of Tokarivka in Kherson region.
As a result of hostile shelling of Tokarivka village, a 43-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma and abdominal wounds. The wounded man's mother died on the spot. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
This afternoon, the russians attacked the village of Tokarivka in Kherson region.
As a result of the shelling, a 43-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and abdominal wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, where medical staff are now taking measures to save his life.
In the evening, it became known about another victim of this incident - the mother of the wounded man. The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.
Russian army strikes Tokarivka in Kherson region in the morning: one wounded07.02.24, 11:08 • 25660 views