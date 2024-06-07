Conflict of aggressive men with a volunteer in Kiev: the court sent a 73-year-old suspect under house arrest

A 73-year-old suspect in hooliganism, who aggressively behaved towards a volunteer in the Obolonsky District of Kiev, was given a preventive measure in the form of Round-the-clock house arrest. This was reported in the prosecutor's office of the capital, writes UNN.

At the request of the prosecutor of the Obolon district prosecutor's office, the 73-year-old suspect in hooliganism was given a preventive measure in the form of Round-the-clock house arrest for a period of 2 months - the message says.

Earlier, UNN reported that a 73-year-old man was informed of suspicion after a conflict involving two aggressive men with a volunteer in Kurenevka.

His accomplice has also been found.

Recall

The event occurred at the beginning of the week. In an underground passage in the Obolonsky District of the capital, two men began to molest the girl. Strangers behaved aggressively and used obscene language in the direction of the victim. The girl recorded the daring actions of violators on her phone.