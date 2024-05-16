Conflict between a man and representatives of the TCC and JV in a bus in Odesa: the TCC responded

The Odesa Regional TCC and JV responded to a video showing a conflict between a man and representatives of the TCC and JV in public transport in Odesa on May 16. An internal investigation was launched, UNN reports.

"Regarding the incident that occurred in public transport on May 16 in the city of Odesa. It is impossible to determine the cause of the conflict between a person in military uniform and a civilian from the video. The circumstances and participants in the situation are being clarified. An internal investigation has been initiated," the statement said.

It is noted that the position of the leadership of the Odesa Regional TCC and JV is unchanged - any manifestations of violence are unacceptable. Based on the results of the official inspection, all actions and participants will be given a legal assessment.

Subsequently, the Odesa Regional TCC and JV published another official comment regarding the dispute between the man and representatives of the TCC and JV in public transport on May 16.

"We would like to remind you that during martial law, you must have your military registration or identity documents with you. Citizens have not only rights, but also responsibilities, one of which is to defend their homeland. We also urge civilians to be polite when dealing with military personnel, many of whom have returned from the frontline. All conflict situations can be resolved calmly by simply talking to each other," the commentary reads.

It is reported that the leadership of the Odesa regional TCC and JCC constantly instructs servicemen transferred from combat military units to district TCC and JCC on the rules of communication with civilians.

Context

Today, on May 16, a video was posted on social media showing men in military uniforms forcibly pulling a man out of a bus and taking him to a car. According to eyewitnesses, pepper spray was used in the bus.

