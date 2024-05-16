Conflict between a man and representatives of the TCC and JV in a bus in Odesa: the TCC responded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Conflict between a man and representatives of the TCC and JV in a bus in Odesa: the TCC responded

Conflict between a man and representatives of the TCC and JV in a bus in Odesa: the TCC responded

Kyiv  •  UNN

The conflict between the man and representatives of the TCC and JV occurred in a bus in Odesa. An internal investigation has been launched to clarify the circumstances and participants in the conflict.

The Odesa Regional TCC and JV responded to a video showing a conflict between a man and representatives of the TCC and JV in public transport in Odesa on May 16. An internal investigation was launched, UNN reports.

"Regarding the incident that occurred in public transport on May 16 in the city of Odesa.  It is impossible to determine the cause of the conflict between a person in military uniform and a civilian from the video. The circumstances and participants in the situation are being clarified. An internal investigation has been initiated," the statement said.

It is noted that the position of the leadership of the Odesa Regional TCC and JV is unchanged - any manifestations of violence are unacceptable.  Based on the results of the official inspection, all actions and participants will be given a legal assessment.

Subsequently, the Odesa Regional TCC and JV published another official comment regarding the dispute between the man and representatives of the TCC and JV in public transport on May 16.

"We would like to remind you that during martial law, you must have your military registration or identity documents with you. Citizens have not only rights, but also responsibilities, one of which is to defend their homeland. We also urge civilians to be polite when dealing with military personnel, many of whom have returned from the frontline. All conflict situations  can be resolved calmly by simply talking to each other," the commentary reads.

It is reported that the leadership of the Odesa regional TCC and JCC constantly instructs servicemen transferred from combat military units to district TCC and JCC on the rules of communication with civilians.

Context

Today, on May 16, a video was posted on social media showing men in military uniforms forcibly pulling a man out of a bus and taking him to a car. According to eyewitnesses, pepper spray was used in the bus.

In Odesa a girl reported being beaten. Odesa TCR started an investigation into the incident14.05.24, 09:29 • 18345 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
odesaOdesa

