Condominiums will be able to receive compensation for the installation of solar power plants and heat pumps for heating - Shmyhal

The Energy Efficiency Fund has launched the GreenDom program, which will allow condominiums to receive compensation of up to UAH 1 million for the installation of solar power plants and up to UAH 2 million for the installation of heat pumps for heating. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

He added that the NEURC has decided that new generating facilities will be connected to the power grid under a simplified procedure and without paying a connection fee.

As the NEURC pointed out, this decision allows customers to connect their generating facilities (gas turbine, gas piston, cogeneration, etc.) to the power grid in a short time. In addition, this resolution does not provide for payment in accordance with the rates.

Recall

In 2023, a small increase in electricity tariffs provided an additional 3 GW of capacity, which allowed the system to stabilize and safely pass the heating season.