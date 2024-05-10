ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Condominiums will be able to receive compensation for the installation of solar power plants and heat pumps for heating - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Energy Efficiency Fund has launched the GreenDom program, which will allow condominiums to receive compensation of up to UAH 1 million for the installation of solar power plants and up to UAH 2 million for the installation of heat pumps for heating.

The Energy Efficiency Fund has launched the GreenDom program, which will allow condominiums to receive compensation of up to UAH 1 million for the installation of solar power plants and up to UAH 2 million for the installation of heat pumps for heating. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

The Headquarters is already working on a regular basis to prepare for the next heating season. We place great emphasis on decentralization of the energy system. The Energy Efficiency Fund has launched the Green Home program. Condominiums can receive compensation of up to UAH 1 million for installing solar power plants and up to UAH 2 million for installing heat pumps for heating

- Shmyhal said.

He added that the NEURC has decided that new generating facilities will be connected to the power grid under a simplified procedure and without paying a connection fee.

As the NEURC pointed out, this decision allows customers to connect their generating facilities (gas turbine, gas piston, cogeneration, etc.) to the power grid in a short time. In addition, this resolution does not provide for payment in accordance with the rates.

In 2023, a small increase in electricity tariffs provided an additional 3 GW of capacity, which allowed the system to stabilize and safely pass the heating season.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

