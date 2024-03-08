Concord Bank co-founder Sosedka calls on Zelensky to protect Ukrainian business from Hetmantsev's arbitrariness

Co-founder of Concord Bank Olena Sosedka said she is ready to publicly tell how Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, destroyed her bank and called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to protect Ukrainian business from Hetmantsev's arbitrariness, UNN reports.

In an interview with Ukrinform, Hetmantsev said that Concord was engaged in "criminal activities related to laundering funds from gambling.

"Dear friends, Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Tax Committee, claims that our bank Concorde was engaged in criminal activities. This is not the first time he has publicly accused us of something. In particular, he likes to say that we worked for Russian money. You shouldn't judge by yourself, Daniil Alexandrovich... Maybe you can tell us who else besides you thinks that our activities were criminal? Why then is there not a single criminal case against us in any law enforcement agency?" Sosedka wrote on Facebook.

She suggested that Hetmantsev invite her to a meeting of the parliamentary committee and personally ask her about everything he was interested in. "I am not afraid of your attacks on our business. I am ready to answer any question or accusation point by point, because we have nothing to hide. I urge everyone whom Danylo Hetmantsev is ruining business, threatening through the tax authorities and calling them non-Ukrainians to join our fight against the arbitrariness of the head of the tax committee. I ask you, Danylo Oleksandrovych, to invite me to a meeting of your committee and ask me anything that interests you," Sosedka offered.

In addition, the co-founder of Concord said she was ready to speak publicly about how Hetmantsev destroyed Concord Bank at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Business Support. She asked Council members Vyacheslav Klimov, Artem Borodatiuk, Oleh Horokhovsky, Konstantin Efimenko, Taras Kitsmey, Oleksandr Konotopsky and Dmytro Oliynyk, as well as Yulia Svyrydenko to invite her to the meeting.

I am appealing to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the guarantor of rights and freedoms in our country, to protect Ukrainian business from the arbitrariness of Danylo Hetmantsev. Only the enemy of Ukraine can open an internal front against its own people when the invader is shedding the blood of our soldiers at the front - added Sosedka.

Recall

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of removing banks from the market has not stopped. Thus, as of February 24, 2022, the liquidation process was initiated against 8 banks. Last year, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks but also profitable institutions were subject to liquidation and license revocation, including Concord Bank. The process of depriving a banking institution of its license takes place without a court. Of course, the owners and shareholders of banks may appeal the decision of the regulator, the NBU, after it has made a decision to liquidate the bank, but in general, the process of withdrawing a banking institution from the market, once it has been launched, is irreversible.

In addition, the issue of liquidation of a profitable bank has not been regulated in Ukraine. According to Olena Sosedka, co-owner of Concord Bank, at the time the regulator announced the decision to liquidate the bank, the financial institution had enough highly liquid assets to make all the necessary payments in 2-3 weeks. But the process of bank liquidation is strictly regulated by law and can generally take up to three years.