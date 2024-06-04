ukenru
Exclusive
"Computer, my phone and personal funds were seized": Usov confirmed searches of the state Bureau of Investigation in KCSA

"Computer, my phone and personal funds were seized": Usov confirmed searches of the state Bureau of Investigation in KCSA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51725 views

On Tuesday, June 4, employees of the state Bureau of investigation conducted searches in the premises of KCSA, seizing phones, computer and personal funds of the deputy chairman of KCSA Konstantin Usov, who is suspected of systematically extorting illegal benefits from a road carrier.

On Tuesday, June 4, employees of the state Bureau of investigation conducted searches in the premises of KCSA. This was stated by the deputy chairman of KCSA Konstantin Usov, reports UNN.

Details 

In particular, during the investigative actions, Konstantin Usov's phones, computer, and personal funds were seized for review.

Today, the state Bureau of Investigation investigators came to my office with a search. They seized my computer, my phone, and personal funds. On my initiative, the numbers of each bill were recorded to avoid manipulation. Despite the absence of a court order on the search, we fully cooperated with the pre-trial investigation bodies and are ready to do so in the future

Usov said. 

According to him, transparent rules of work in the field of urban transportation are the goal of the work of the city authorities. He stressed that he does not plan to cover any of the representatives of the city if it turns out that they participated in any illegal activities. 

The deputy chairman of the KCSA assured that  he is open to cooperation with the investigation and is ready to help law enforcement officers. 

Of course, transparency does not always satisfy market players. We also remember the custom-made protests of the route mafia, threats and blackmail of employees of the city hall, as well as numerous criminal proceedings, searches and operational search actions that were carried out by representatives of various law enforcement agencies during the aggravation of legal relations with private carriers in the past. Therefore, we are absolutely open to help the investigation in this case as well

- sums up Konstantin Usov.

Recall

Earlier, sources UNN in law enforcement agencies stated that employees of the state Bureau of investigation came to search the deputy chairman of KCSA Konstantin Usov, who is suspected of extorting illegal benefits from a road carrier on a systematic basis.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsKyivCrimes and emergencies
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising