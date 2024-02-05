ukenru
Combat training, experience and knowledge of English: Ihnat tells about the criteria used to select pilots for F-16 training

Combat training, experience and knowledge of English: Ihnat tells about the criteria used to select pilots for F-16 training

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25846 views

For the F-16 training in Ukraine, pilots with combat experience and knowledge of English were selected.

For the training on F-16 aircraft, pilots who speak English and have combat experience and training were selected. This was stated by the Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ignat during the telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

Only pilots with knowledge of a foreign language who passed the relevant tests were selected for training. One of the criteria for selecting pilots is combat training, combat experience, training, and knowledge of English to quickly learn the material

- Ignat said.

He emphasized that the pilots continue their training and master the aircraft in the air.

"We need to understand that they will face challenges in Ukraine that perhaps even instructors have not encountered in their professional activities. And these are intercepting targets such as "chessmen" and cruise missiles. All this can still be learned directly there, directly with Western instructors. In fact, the experience they gain there will be applied in practice in Ukraine," adds Ignat.

The spokesperson also emphasized that the preparations are going according to plan and all the schedules agreed with our Western partners.

In addition, Ignat said that women are not trained to fly the F-16.

"Only TikToks have such fake videos. There are no women among the students. But we are not giving up on this. We have Kharkiv Air Force University where women study. Everyone can become a defender of our sky," Ihnat summarized.

Recall

Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

