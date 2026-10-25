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Collapse of the coal industry in the TOT: propaganda fantasizes about "robotization of mines" — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

In the occupied Donbas, the robotization of mines is being promised, although investors are trying to return 9 of the 15 facilities because they are unprofitable. The CPD called this an illusion of development.

Collapse of the coal industry in the TOT: propaganda fantasizes about "robotization of mines" — CPD

Against the backdrop of the total decline of the coal industry in the occupied Donbas, Russian propaganda is trying to distract residents of the temporarily occupied territories by promising "the robotization of mines in the coming decades." This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that propaganda had previously promoted "innovative ideas" about "growing vegetables in closed mines" or "filtering mine water."

But none of these projects was ever destined to be implemented because of their high cost. Their sole purpose is to create the illusion that the industry is alive and "keeping up with the times"

- the article says.

Russia attacked mine in Dnipropetrovsk region; one person killed and another injured17.08.26, 14:21 • 3861 view

It is noted that, in reality, the coal industry in Donbas suffered a complete collapse: the occupiers’ attempts to save the enterprises by transferring them to "Russian investors" failed.

The investors realized that they had fallen into a trap, so they tried to return 9 of the 15 leased facilities to the occupation authorities: the mines are unprofitable, and the only thing that can be done with them is to mothball them, and at their own expense as well

- the CCD states.

They point out that the Russian occupation has ultimately destroyed what Donbas had always been proud of—its coal industry and the work of its miners.

Reminder

The Ministry of Energy prepared a bill that would allow the gratuitous transfer from state to municipal ownership of the above-ground property of coal and uranium mines undergoing liquidation.

russia attacked a DTEK Energy mine and killed a 52-year-old miner17.08.26, 20:58 • 4349 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Russian propaganda
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine