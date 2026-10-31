Clouds and rain will cover Ukraine on October 31; rain is possible in Kyiv.

On Saturday, October 31, it will be cloudy across most of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rain is expected in most southern and central regions, as well as in Chernihiv and Sumy regions; light rain is possible in places across the rest of the country.

The wind will be northwesterly, southeasterly in the eastern regions, at 5–10 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 7–12° — the statement says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clear spells on Saturday, with possible rain. The temperature will be 8–13°.

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