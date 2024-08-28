Cleansing of the Tax Service from Hetmantsev's people continues: Yevhen Sokur is next to go

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202791 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188979 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Cleansing of the Tax Service from Hetmantsev's people continues: Yevhen Sokur is next to go

Cleansing of the Tax Service from Hetmantsev's people continues: Yevhen Sokur is next to go

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 153818 views

Personnel purges continue at the State Tax Service aimed at reducing the influence of Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee. Acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur is the next candidate for dismissal.

Acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, MP Danylo Hetmantsev's right-hand man in the tax service, is the next candidate for dismissal after the resignation of the Director of the Department of Taxation of Legal Entities of the State Tax Service, Tetiana Hrechana. Personnel purges in the service indicate a decrease in Hetmantsev's backroom influence on tax officials, UNN writes.

Recently, it became known that the director of the Department of Taxation of Legal Entities of the State Tax Service, Tetyana Hrechana, was dismissed. The media has long noted her closeness to the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, calling her his "man" in the tax office. According to sources of UNN in the tax office, Hetmantsev was categorically against her dismissal and tried to do everything to keep Grechana in office.

This step is likely to initiate a series of personnel changes in the Tax Service, which are intended to weaken Hetmantsev's influence and "cleanse" the state agency of proteges of the Tax Committee chairman. In particular, the possibility of dismissing the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, who was previously an assistant to the MP, is already being discussed. Experts and tax officials say that Sokur is Hetmantsev's "right hand" in the tax service. Therefore, his suspension may be another blow to the influence of the head of the Tax Committee on the activities of the State Tax Service.

Sokur's dismissal is highly likely, as his activities have recently attracted a lot of attention from both the media and law enforcement. In particular, it is known that the SBI is investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of abuse of office by the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, who on October 26, 2022, issued an order to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel. Such actions of Sokur , according to the investigation , caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state.

In addition, as UNN reported , Sokur did not indicate his cohabitant in the declaration, which may lead to administrative and criminal liability. During the investigation into the alleged assassination attempt, Sokur himself told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue

However, given Hetmantsev's long-standing influence on the tax authority, we can expect that he will try to prevent his protege from being fired, or, if Sokur is fired, he will try to get his own man into the position.

Recall

These dismissals  come amid constant talk about the need to reform the Cabinet of Ministers and reform the tax and customs services. Even the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there will be personnel changes in the Government in the near future. After all, according to him, there are many acting officials who cannot cover all the issues. It is possible that this will eventually apply to the State Tax Service, where the leadership has been working in the status of "acting" for several years.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications

Contact us about advertising