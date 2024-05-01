Clashes erupt in the Georgian parliament during consideration of the law on foreign agents

A fight broke out in the Georgian parliament before the consideration of the law "on foreign agents," local media report, UNN reports.

"There is now a confrontation in the parliament (between opposition MPs and the government)," Georgian media write.

Salime Samadashvili, a member of the opposition LELO party, went live and showed what is happening in the Georgian parliament right now.

On Wednesday, May 1, the Georgian parliament plans to consider the "law on foreign agents" in the second reading. Opponents of the law have already announced that they are ready to continue their protests.

Addendum

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported detentions onthe day before of 63 participants of a rally against the "law on foreign agents" in Tbilisi. Six police officers were injured during the dispersal of the rally near the Georgian parliament building.

Georgian police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against demonstrators who gathered to protest the law on "foreign agents."

Recall

The Committee on Legal Affairs of the Georgian Parliament supported the draft law on foreign agents in the second reading. The meeting was held amid heated debates between the opposition and members of the parliamentary majority.