Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89290 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109139 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151902 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155823 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251717 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174485 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165695 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226622 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Popular news
March 1, 04:42 PM • 37201 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71461 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 39398 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 32753 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65283 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251717 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226622 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212596 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238310 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225051 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89290 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65283 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71461 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113199 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114084 views
Clashes erupt in the Georgian parliament during consideration of the law on foreign agents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14694 views

Clashes broke out in the Georgian parliament during the consideration of the controversial "law on foreign agents".

A fight broke out in the Georgian parliament before the consideration of the law "on foreign agents," local media report, UNN reports

"There is now a confrontation in the parliament (between opposition MPs and the government)," Georgian media write. 

Salime Samadashvili, a member of the opposition LELO party, went live and showed what is happening in the Georgian parliament right now.

On Wednesday, May 1, the Georgian parliament plans to consider the "law on foreign agents" in the second reading. Opponents of the law have already announced that they are ready to continue their protests.

Addendum

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported detentions onthe day before of 63 participants of a rally against the "law on foreign agents" in Tbilisi. Six police officers were injured during the dispersal of the rally near the Georgian parliament building. 

Georgian police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against demonstrators who gathered to protest the law on "foreign agents." 

Recall 

The Committee on Legal Affairs of the Georgian Parliament supported the draft law on foreign agents in the second reading. The meeting was held amid heated debates between the opposition and members of the parliamentary majority.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

