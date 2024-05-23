Chinese military launches large-scale exercises around Taiwan

The Chinese military has launched large-scale exercises around Taiwan. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday morning, China's military began joint exercises around Taiwan that will last until Friday. This comes just days after Taiwan's new president, Lai Ching-teh, took office and called on Beijing to stop its threats.

The Command in the Eastern Theater of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has announced the start of exercises involving the army, navy, air force and missile forces. The exercises are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, in the north, south and east of Taiwan, as well as in the areas around the Taiwanese-controlled islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin, the command said in a statement.

The Taiwanese government has not yet commented on the situation.

According to the Chinese military, the exercises focus on joint sea-air combat readiness patrols, precision strikes on key targets, and integrated operations inside and outside the island chain. These activities are aimed at testing the “joint real combat capabilities” of the forces.

