Chinese military launches large-scale exercises around Taiwan

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65619 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104298 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147341 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151653 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247972 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173609 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164961 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148253 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224562 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101384 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 37254 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 31839 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49523 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42630 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247972 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210776 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236592 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223486 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 65619 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42630 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49523 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112410 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113342 views
Chinese military launches large-scale exercises around Taiwan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22020 views

The Chinese military has launched large-scale joint exercises around Taiwan involving the army, navy, air force, and missile forces to test combat readiness and the ability to deliver precision strikes.

The Chinese military has launched large-scale exercises around Taiwan. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday morning, China's military began joint exercises around Taiwan that will last until Friday. This comes just days after Taiwan's new president, Lai Ching-teh, took office and called on Beijing to stop its threats.

The Command in the Eastern Theater of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has announced the start of exercises involving the army, navy, air force and missile forces. The exercises are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, in the north, south and east of Taiwan, as well as in the areas around the Taiwanese-controlled islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin, the command said in a statement.

The Taiwanese government has not yet commented on the situation.

According to the Chinese military, the exercises focus on joint sea-air combat readiness patrols, precision strikes on key targets, and integrated operations inside and outside the island chain. These activities are aimed at testing the “joint real combat capabilities” of the forces.

China imposes sanctions on 12 US arms manufacturers22.05.24, 20:13 • 24757 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
reutersReuters
beijingBeijing
taiwanTaiwan

