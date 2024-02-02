ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 32658 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111031 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117997 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160404 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162736 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262667 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176105 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166692 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Chinese billionaire banker, who had been missing for more than a year, "resigned"

Chinese billionaire banker, who had been missing for more than a year, "resigned"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27868 views

A billionaire Chinese banker who founded the investment bank China Renaissance Holdings has resigned after almost a year of disappearance, citing health and family reasons.

Bao Fang, a billionaire and top executive of the commercial bank China Renaissance Holdings, has been missing for almost a year. Now the bank he founded has announced his resignation without further explanation.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of China Renaissance Holdings.

Details

Billionaire Chinese banker Bao Fan, who has been missing for almost a year, has resigned from his bank, China Renaissance Holdings Ltd, "for health reasons and to devote more time to his family affairs.

It is noted that Bao Fang "resigned" from his duties, including as chairman and chief executive officer of the company.

There are currently no details about Bao Fan's personal situation, and in particular about the investigation against him.

Iran will not start a war, but will respond to any intimidation - President02.02.24, 12:00 • 21551 view

For reference

Bao Fang is the founder of China Renaissance, a Hong Kong-based investment bank that specializes in financing online startups.

Together with his bank, Bao has helped found a number of Internet startups in China, including the leading e-commerce company JD.com. China Renaissance also supported the merger of two Chinese taxi companies. The financial house's clients also include Alibaba and Baidu.

The businessman disappeared in February last year. China Renaissance initially said it had lost contact with Mr. Bao, but later said he was cooperating with the investigation conducted by the Chinese authorities.

In its latest statement, the company said that its co-founder Xie Yi Jing will take over Mr. Bao's top positions. It also said that Bao Fang  has "no disagreements with the board of directors" and that there are no other matters related to the resignation "that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders.

Recall

The US authorities have announced the neutralization of the Volt Typhoon cyberpiracy network, which, according to Washington, targeted the civilian infrastructure of countriesand, and has links to China.

China has informed Ukraine that their bilateral relations may suffer due to Kyiv's designation of more than a dozen Chinese companies as international sponsorsof war.

Wikileaks: former CIA hacker Joshua Schulte sentenced to 40 years in prison02.02.24, 18:00 • 24422 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

