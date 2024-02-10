Chinese ambassador to russia announces putin's visit to China - rosmedia
Kyiv • UNN
China's ambassador to russia said in a commentary to russian media that Vladimir putin will hold several meetings with Xi Jinping in 2024.
russian President vladimir putin may have several meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2024. This was stated by Beijing's ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, according to russian media, UNN reports.
Details
Putin's visit (in 2024 - ed.) will definitely take place. Yes, he is expected
He also emphasized that the two heads of state would have more than one contact.
China's position on the "Ukrainian crisis" is consistent and clear, we have played a constructive role - Chinese Foreign Ministry08.02.24, 12:44 • 32076 views
Recall
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seeking to strengthen ties with Russia, emphasizing the importance of strategic Sino-Russian relations and seeking to intensify cooperation in various fields.