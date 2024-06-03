China says it is ready for "mutually beneficial cooperation" with Russia on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline

China is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Monday amid reports that it has stalled, UNN writes.

Context

According to data from The Financial Times, Moscow considers Beijing's demands regarding the price and volume of supplies under the Sino-Russian power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project unfounded.

What Beijing says

"We stand ready to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continuously deepen comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Mao said in response to a question about whether China - Russia negotiations on the agreement have run into obstacles, as reported.

Response of the Russian Federation

Russia and China will continue negotiations on the power of Siberia-2 pipeline project, and there is no doubt that agreements will be reached, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on media reports about disagreements between Moscow and Beijing over price terms and volumes of a possible contract, as reported by the Moscow Times.

"...coordination of commercial issues will continue, and we have no doubt that all the necessary agreements will be reached," Peskov said.