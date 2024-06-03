ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
China says it is ready for "mutually beneficial cooperation" with Russia on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21543 views

China is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

China is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Monday amid reports that it has stalled, UNN writes.

Context

According to data from The Financial Times, Moscow considers Beijing's demands regarding the price and volume of supplies under the Sino-Russian power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project unfounded.

What Beijing says

"We stand ready to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continuously deepen comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Mao said in response to a question about whether China - Russia negotiations on the agreement have run into obstacles, as reported.

Response of the Russian Federation

Russia and China will continue negotiations on the power of Siberia-2 pipeline project, and there is no doubt that agreements will be reached, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on media reports about disagreements between Moscow and Beijing over price terms and volumes of a possible contract, as reported by the Moscow Times.

"...coordination of commercial issues will continue, and we have no doubt that all the necessary agreements will be reached," Peskov said. 

News of the World
financial-timesFinancial Times
beijingBeijing
chinaChina

