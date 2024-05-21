"Childlessness tax" is canceled: after a flurry of criticism, MP promises to withdraw his odious bill

Draft law No. 11264, which envisaged the introduction of a new tax for childless Ukrainians, will be withdrawn from the Rada. This was stated by the author of the bill, MP from the "Servant of the People" party Serhiy Hryvko, UNN reports .

Dear citizens and friends. I am withdrawing the draft law 11264 on improving the demographic situation. I appreciate those who spoke reasonably and apologize to those who had a negative reaction to this draft law. However, such an experience has been used in the world and has been effective. If society is against even discussing this concept, I withdraw it - Hryvko wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, the Rada's website states that the draft law is "Provided for review.

Today's generation will have to work longer in old age - Ministry of Social Policy

Hryvko himself continues to insist on his Facebook page that the law is intended to improve the demographic situation in the country. According to him, the funds raised from the tax could be used to improve financial support, provide an opportunity to get their own housing, cars, and opportunities for family business.

In Soviet Ukraine, there was a 6% tax for those who did not have children, it was paid from 20-50. It was in effect from 1941 to 1991. And this tax was used to build housing for families, schools, kindergartens, pay family allowances, etc... And Ukraine received the most from it. What has become known from open sources... Although I was not there at the time, I cannot say for sure, only based on fragments of information - Hryvko said.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill that proposes to introduce a tax for Ukrainians with less than three children. UNN has analyzed this document in detail, which provides for a tax for all Ukrainians aged 21 to 58if they have less than three children.