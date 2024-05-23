Chernihiv region detains man who shot his wife twice with a rifle

In Pryluchchyna, law enforcement officers detained a 49-year-old man who shot his wife with a rifle during a family quarrel. As a result, the woman received two gunshot wounds. The man was placed in a temporary detention center. This was reported by the police of Chernihiv region, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of May 22, the Pryluky police received a report from doctors that a local resident had been shot.

The patrol police response team, the investigative team of the district police department, and criminal police officers immediately arrived at the scene.

The police found that during a conflict between the couple, the man fired an unregistered rifle at his wife. As a result, the 43-year-old woman received two gunshot wounds and was hospitalized, - the statement said.

The police detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Weapons and other material evidence were seized and will be sent for examination.The police investigator initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of seven to fifteen years.

