Chernihiv region detains man who shot his wife twice with a rifle

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 61797 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137844 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142997 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170879 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163216 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147616 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218254 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112917 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204892 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Chernihiv region detains man who shot his wife twice with a rifle

Chernihiv region detains man who shot his wife twice with a rifle

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13370 views

In Pryluchchyna, a 49-year-old man shot his wife twice with a shotgun during a family quarrel, causing her to sustain gunshot wounds and be hospitalized, after which he was detained by police.

In Pryluchchyna, law enforcement officers detained a 49-year-old man who shot his wife with a rifle during a family quarrel. As a result, the woman received two gunshot wounds. The man was placed in a temporary detention center. This was reported by the police of Chernihiv region, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of May 22, the Pryluky police received a report from doctors that a local resident had been shot.

The patrol police response team, the investigative team of the district police department, and criminal police officers immediately arrived at the scene.

The police found that during a conflict between the couple, the man fired an unregistered rifle at his wife. As a result, the 43-year-old woman received two gunshot wounds and was hospitalized,

- the statement said.
Image

The police detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Weapons and other material evidence were seized and will be sent for examination.The police investigator initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of seven to fifteen years.

In Kyiv, a man stabbed his wife in front of his daughter and fled1/9/24, 7:21 PM • 102118 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
kyivKyiv

