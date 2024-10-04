Chernihiv region attacked by Russians with KABs, mortars and drones: 57 explosions in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 57 explosions were recorded in Chernihiv region due to enemy shelling, the operational command "North" reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the OC "North", hostile attacks were recorded:

Novhorod-Siverskyi district

Novhorod-Siverska community: Vorobiivka - 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably from an unmanned aerial vehicle. Yasna Polyana - 1 explosion from an automatic weapon. Mikhalchyna Sloboda - 4 attacks: 6 explosions from 120-mm mortars; 7 explosions, possibly UAV munitions.

Semenivka community: Progress - 1 explosion from an FPV drone. Zorya - 4 explosions, KABs.

Koryukivka district

Snovska community: Klusy - 3 attacks: 20 explosions, possibly from a 120 mm mortar. Hirsk - 3 attacks: 5 explosions - FPV drones; 3 explosions from a 120 mm mortar. A car with gas cylinders was destroyed. 3 civilians died, among them a child. Four civilians were wounded, two of them were children. Khrinivka - 2 explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar.

Horodnyanska community: Senkivka - 6 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

In total, 131 attacks (409 explosions) were reportedly made with various types of weapons in the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions over the past day. Three civilians were killed and 13 others were wounded. Critical infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.