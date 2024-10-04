Chernihiv region attacked by Russians with KABs, mortars and drones: 57 explosions in 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 15696 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 90007 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159265 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133690 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140677 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137866 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111945 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169667 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138299 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137882 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 78485 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106095 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108282 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159288 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178352 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169676 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197137 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186201 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137882 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145192 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136688 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153688 views
Actual
Chernihiv region attacked by Russians with KABs, mortars and drones: 57 explosions in 24 hours

Chernihiv region attacked by Russians with KABs, mortars and drones: 57 explosions in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14445 views

In Chernihiv region, 57 explosions were recorded due to hostile shelling. In Hirsk, 3 civilians were killed, including a child, and 4 others were wounded, including two children.

Over the past 24 hours, 57 explosions were recorded in Chernihiv region due to enemy shelling, the operational command "North" reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the OC "North", hostile attacks were recorded:

Novhorod-Siverskyi district

  • Novhorod-Siverska community: Vorobiivka - 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably from an unmanned aerial vehicle. Yasna Polyana - 1 explosion from an automatic weapon. Mikhalchyna Sloboda - 4 attacks: 6 explosions from 120-mm mortars; 7 explosions, possibly UAV munitions. 
  • Semenivka community: Progress - 1 explosion from an FPV drone. Zorya - 4 explosions, KABs.

Koryukivka district

  • Snovska community: Klusy - 3 attacks: 20 explosions, possibly from a 120 mm mortar. Hirsk - 3 attacks: 5 explosions - FPV drones; 3 explosions from a 120 mm mortar. A car with gas cylinders was destroyed. 3 civilians died, among them a child. Four civilians were wounded, two of them were children. Khrinivka - 2 explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar. 
  • Horodnyanska community: Senkivka - 6 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Russian drone attacks gas truck in Chernihiv region: 3 dead, including a child, 4 wounded03.10.24, 15:54 • 13839 views

In total, 131 attacks (409 explosions) were reportedly made with various types of weapons in the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions over the past day. Three civilians were killed and 13 others were wounded. Critical infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast

Contact us about advertising