Cherkasy region suffered a massive Russian attack: a woman was killed, critical infrastructure was attacked

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Cherkasy region suffered a massive Russian attack: a woman was killed, critical infrastructure was attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 28871 views

At night, Cherkasy region came under a massive attack. The air defense system shot down 41 drones and 2 missiles, but there were some hits. A woman was killed and critical infrastructure and private facilities were damaged.

Cherkasy region suffered a massive Russian attack: a woman was killed, critical infrastructure was attacked

Cherkasy region suffered a massive attack by Russian troops at night. The air defense system shot down 41 drones and 2 missiles, but there were hits. A woman was killed, critical infrastructure was attacked, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Since nightfall, our Cherkasy region has been under enemy fire. Our defenders repelled most of the attacks. According to preliminary information, a total of 41 enemy UAVs and 2 missiles were destroyed by air defense and electronic warfare forces," Taburets said.

However, according to the head of the RMA, there were "several hits, as well as consequences due to falling debris.

"As a result of a massive strike on the Uman district, a woman born in 1961 died of her wounds. She was taken to a medical facility in extremely serious condition. Unfortunately, the doctors were powerless. My condolences to the family and friends!" Taburets wrote.

"A critical infrastructure facility was attacked in Cherkasy region. The consequences are being clarified. In addition, the "Shahed" hit a warehouse of a private enterprise. The fire has already been extinguished. One person was injured. He refused to be hospitalized," said the head of the RMA.

In the private sector of Cherkasy, according to him, "UAV fragments damaged the windows of a residential building and the building of the children's sports school.

According to Taburets, the survey of the territory is ongoing.

4 out of 6 missiles and 42 drones out of 98 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine, 46 more were lost19.10.24, 12:59 • 26757 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Cherkassy
Uman
