Cherkasy region suffered a massive Russian attack: a woman was killed, critical infrastructure was attacked
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Cherkasy region came under a massive attack. The air defense system shot down 41 drones and 2 missiles, but there were some hits. A woman was killed and critical infrastructure and private facilities were damaged.
Cherkasy region suffered a massive attack by Russian troops at night. The air defense system shot down 41 drones and 2 missiles, but there were hits. A woman was killed, critical infrastructure was attacked, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
"Since nightfall, our Cherkasy region has been under enemy fire. Our defenders repelled most of the attacks. According to preliminary information, a total of 41 enemy UAVs and 2 missiles were destroyed by air defense and electronic warfare forces," Taburets said.
However, according to the head of the RMA, there were "several hits, as well as consequences due to falling debris.
"As a result of a massive strike on the Uman district, a woman born in 1961 died of her wounds. She was taken to a medical facility in extremely serious condition. Unfortunately, the doctors were powerless. My condolences to the family and friends!" Taburets wrote.
"A critical infrastructure facility was attacked in Cherkasy region. The consequences are being clarified. In addition, the "Shahed" hit a warehouse of a private enterprise. The fire has already been extinguished. One person was injured. He refused to be hospitalized," said the head of the RMA.
In the private sector of Cherkasy, according to him, "UAV fragments damaged the windows of a residential building and the building of the children's sports school.
According to Taburets, the survey of the territory is ongoing.
