Checkpoints on the border with Poland reopened
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service has announced the resumption of crossing operations at the border with Poland as of 23:50 on October 5. Vehicle clearance is being carried out in a slow mode in both directions.
The Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service reports that border crossing operations on the border with Poland have resumed.
As of 23.50 (October 5 - ed.), crossing operations have been resumed
However, it is noted that the clearance of all categories of vehicles in both directions is carried out in a slow mode.
On the Ukrainian-Polish border , traffic is suspended at some checkpoints due to problems with the Polish database. At Yagodyn-Dorogusk and Ustyluh-Zosyn, traffic is stopped, while at others, entry and exit are restricted.