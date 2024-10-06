Checkpoints on the border with Poland reopened

The Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service reports that border crossing operations on the border with Poland have resumed. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

As of 23.50 (October 5 - ed.), crossing operations have been resumed - the statement said.

Details

However, it is noted that the clearance of all categories of vehicles in both directions is carried out in a slow mode.

Recall

On the Ukrainian-Polish border , traffic is suspended at some checkpoints due to problems with the Polish database. At Yagodyn-Dorogusk and Ustyluh-Zosyn, traffic is stopped, while at others, entry and exit are restricted.