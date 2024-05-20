Changes in the Government: MP announces consideration of personnel issues in the Verkhovna Rada this week

The Verkhovna Rada may make a number of personnel decisions this plenary week. In particular, regarding the Minister of Regional Development. The most likely candidate is currently Vyacheslav Nehoda, who is the head of the Office of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine under the President. As for the personnel issues in other ministries, primarily infrastructure, it will become clear after the President's meeting with MPs on the agenda - in the second half of Monday. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

"There will be personnel issues this week," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram .

Zheleznyak said that they expected the decisions to be made over the weekend, but as he understands it, no one has finally made them.

"So far, the most likely story is with the Minister of Regional Development (which was divided after Kubrakov was fired). I'm not 100% sure, but according to various sources, the most likely candidate at the moment is Vyacheslav Nehoda," Zheleznyak wrote.

The MP said that Vyacheslav Nehoda has long been the deputy and now the head of the Office of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine under the President of Ukraine.

Zheleznyak also said that there are still various rumors about other ministries, primarily infrastructure, but it will probably be clear in the afternoon (after the President's meeting with MPs on the agenda).

The MP reminded that in order to be appointed minister, a formal submission from the Coalition to the prime minister is required. This means that the Servant of the People faction still needs to meet. As the MP pointed out, this is a formality, but so far such a faction has not been appointed.

"P.S. I heard about additional dismissals, but we'll see for sure in the evening," Zheleznyak added.

Recall

Sources of UNN report that the "Servants of the People" decided at a faction meeting to divide the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine into two departments.

Reshuffle in the government: Vysotsky appointed acting Minister of Agrarian Policy, Shkurakov appointed acting Minister instead of Kubrakov