Changes in the Government: MP announces consideration of personnel issues in the Verkhovna Rada this week

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101331 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 36903 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 31483 views
04:47 PM • 49120 views
05:32 PM • 42220 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247904 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224523 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210747 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236561 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223453 views
06:49 PM • 65348 views
05:32 PM • 42233 views
04:47 PM • 49135 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112402 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113334 views
Changes in the Government: MP announces consideration of personnel issues in the Verkhovna Rada this week

Changes in the Government: MP announces consideration of personnel issues in the Verkhovna Rada this week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85405 views

The Verkhovna Rada may appoint Vyacheslav Nehoda as the new Minister of Regional Development this week, while decisions on other ministries, such as Infrastructure, will be made after the President meets with MPs.

The Verkhovna Rada may make a number of personnel decisions this plenary week. In particular, regarding the Minister of Regional Development. The most likely candidate is currently Vyacheslav Nehoda, who is the head of the Office of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine under the President. As for the personnel issues in other ministries, primarily infrastructure, it will become clear after the President's meeting with MPs on the agenda - in the second half of Monday.  This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN

Details 

"There will be personnel issues this week," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram . 

Zheleznyak said that they expected the decisions to be made over the weekend, but as he understands it, no one has finally made them.  

"So far, the most likely story is with the Minister of Regional Development (which was divided after Kubrakov was fired). I'm not 100% sure, but according to various sources, the most likely candidate at the moment is Vyacheslav Nehoda," Zheleznyak wrote. 

The MP said that Vyacheslav Nehoda has long been the deputy and now the head of the Office of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine under the President of Ukraine.

Zheleznyak also said that there are still various rumors about other ministries, primarily infrastructure, but it will probably be clear in the afternoon (after the President's meeting with MPs on the agenda). 

The MP reminded that in order to be appointed minister, a formal submission from the Coalition to the prime minister is required. This means that the Servant of the People faction still needs to meet. As the MP pointed out, this is a formality, but so far such a faction has not been appointed.

"P.S. I heard about additional dismissals, but we'll see for sure in the evening," Zheleznyak added. 

Recall

Sources of UNN report that the "Servants of the People" decided at a faction meeting to divide the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine into two departments.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

