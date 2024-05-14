Reshuffle in the government: Vysotsky appointed acting Minister of Agrarian Policy, Shkurakov appointed acting Minister instead of Kubrakov
Kyiv • UNN
Taras Vysotsky was temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, and Vasyl Shkurakov was appointed Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.
The first deputy head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Taras Vysotsky, has been temporarily assigned the duties of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, and Vasyl Shkurakov - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the government has reviewed the personnel unit. And the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily entrusted me with the performance of duties:
- Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to Taras Vysotsky;
- Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine to Vasyl Shkurakov.
