Reshuffle in the government: Vysotsky appointed acting Minister of Agrarian Policy, Shkurakov appointed acting Minister instead of Kubrakov

The first deputy head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Taras Vysotsky, has been temporarily assigned the duties of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, and Vasyl Shkurakov - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the government has reviewed the personnel unit. And the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily entrusted me with the performance of duties:

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to Taras Vysotsky;

Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine to Vasyl Shkurakov.

