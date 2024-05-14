Reshuffle in the government: Vysotsky appointed acting Minister of Agrarian Policy, Shkurakov appointed acting Minister instead of Kubrakov

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78712 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106818 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149707 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153814 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250150 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174108 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165371 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148317 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225806 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34178 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43658 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37802 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62049 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250150 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225806 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237614 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224427 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78712 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56056 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62049 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112863 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113767 views
Reshuffle in the government: Vysotsky appointed acting Minister of Agrarian Policy, Shkurakov appointed acting Minister instead of Kubrakov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13743 views

Taras Vysotsky was temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, and Vasyl Shkurakov was appointed Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

The first deputy head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Taras Vysotsky, has been temporarily assigned the duties of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, and Vasyl Shkurakov - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the government has reviewed the personnel unit. And the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily entrusted me with the performance of duties:

  • Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to Taras Vysotsky; 
  • Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine to Vasyl Shkurakov.

Is a new position for Kubrakov possible: what the in parliament is said09.05.24, 12:23 • 16473 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
ukraineUkraine

