Ceremony in memory of Raisa at the UN: the State Department said that there will be no representatives from the United States
The United States will not attend a UN memorial ceremony in memory of the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi due to criticism from human rights activists over his role in the mass executions of political prisoners in 1988.
The United States of America will not send its representatives to the ceremony in memory of the deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which is organized at the UN. This was reported to Radio Liberty by a representative of the State Department, reports UNN.
On May 29, the United Nations announced plans to hold a memorial ceremony on May 30, and UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said member states were encouraged to make statements to pay tribute to Raisa.
The publication notes that this announcement drew criticism from human rights activists, who condemned the honoring of a man who is called the "Ripper of Tehran" because of his role in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988.
Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19 along with foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahyan and several other officials.