Center for Countering Disinformation: enemy propaganda actually encourages its military to commit crimes against civilians in the context of intensified hostilities in Kharkiv region

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported how ru-propaganda justifies terror against the civilian population of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy propagandists addressed the occupation army with a "warning" that the Ukrainian special services had trained a large number of saboteurs in the Kharkiv region. In this way, they are carrying out "information processing" of the military in the context of intensified hostilities and want to justify crimes against civilians in the region," the Center said.

According to enemy propagandists, even women, the elderly and teenagers can be "representatives of the Ukrainian underground," according to the Center. "The propaganda mouthpieces call for special attention to be paid to relatives of the killed or captured Ukrainian military," the Center notes.

"By spreading such messages, enemy propaganda actually encourages its military to commit crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine. Russian propagandists should be held accountable for war crimes in the same way as the authorities in the Kremlin who give orders to kill civilian Ukrainians," the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized.

