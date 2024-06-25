Caused damage to “Ukrzaliznytsya " for 17 million Hryvnia: exposed five people

NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU, exposed an organized group for seizing funds of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsya" during the repair of track vehicles. The director of one of the branches of Ukrzaliznytsia during April 2021 - February 2022 achieved the election of pre-determined companies as winners of the purchase of track repair services, but such repairs were not actually carried out, which led to losses of UAH 17 million.

NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU, exposed an organized group for seizing funds of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsya" during the repair of track vehicles. According to the investigation, in 2021, the former director of the production structural division "Cherkasy track repair and mechanical plant" of the branch "Center for repair and operation of track machines" of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsya" for the purpose of illegal enrichment formed an organized group of current and former employees of the plant - the message says.

It is noted that during April 2021 - February 2022, the director achieved the election of pre-determined companies as winners of the purchase of track repair services, but such repairs were not actually carried out, and members of the organized group forged documents that testified to the alleged performance of work by a number of enterprises with signs of fictitiousness.

As a result, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered losses in the amount of UAH 17.1 million, which were seized by the participants of the crime. Now the suspicion was reported to five members of the organized group, and its head was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine - added to NABU.

The case was qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking it by abuse of official position. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years and confiscation of property.

