Caused damage to “Ukrzaliznytsya " for 17 million Hryvnia: exposed five people

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88982 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99183 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117217 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187944 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232438 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142750 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368732 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181675 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197882 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88982 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83663 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99183 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97731 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117217 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3488 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11300 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12965 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17036 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Caused damage to “Ukrzaliznytsya " for 17 million Hryvnia: exposed five people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16924 views

Five people were found guilty of seizing UAH 17 million from PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia by forging documents for the repair of railcars, which in fact was never carried out.

Caused damage to “Ukrzaliznytsya " for 17 million Hryvnia: exposed five people

NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU, exposed an organized group for seizing funds of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsya" during the repair of track vehicles. The director of one of the branches of Ukrzaliznytsia during April 2021 - February 2022 achieved the election of pre-determined companies as winners of the purchase of track repair services, but such repairs were not actually carried out, which led to losses of UAH 17 million.

This is reported by the press service of the NABU, reports UNN.

Details

NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU, exposed an organized group for seizing funds of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsya" during the repair of track vehicles. According to the investigation, in 2021, the former director of the production structural division "Cherkasy track repair and mechanical plant" of the branch "Center for repair and operation of track machines" of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsya" for the purpose of illegal enrichment formed an organized group of current and former employees of the plant

- the message says.

It is noted that during April 2021 - February 2022, the director achieved the election of pre-determined companies as winners of the purchase of track repair services, but such repairs were not actually carried out, and members of the organized group forged documents that testified to the alleged performance of work by a number of enterprises with signs of fictitiousness.

As a result, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered losses in the amount of UAH 17.1 million, which were seized by the participants of the crime. Now the suspicion was reported to five members of the organized group, and its head was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine

- added to NABU. 

The case was qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking it by abuse of official position. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years and confiscation of property.

recall

The court applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of 10 million hryvnias to an ex-official of the Ministry of internal affairs, who is suspected of embezzling 16 million hryvnias of public funds.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
