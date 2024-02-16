ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 31153 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110750 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117803 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160238 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162645 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262456 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176089 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166689 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233562 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 09:14 PM • 78518 views
March 1, 10:11 PM • 58663 views
March 1, 10:30 PM • 34514 views
March 2, 12:27 AM • 70710 views
01:39 AM • 26982 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262454 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233560 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 219142 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 244661 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 231016 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110746 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 88876 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 93435 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 115641 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 116410 views
Case of misappropriation of oil products worth almost UAH 1 billion: a measure of restraint was imposed on one of the suspects

Case of misappropriation of oil products worth almost UAH 1 billion: a measure of restraint was imposed on one of the suspects

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25457 views

The HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of custody with the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 9 million on a former deputy director of a state-owned enterprise in the case of embezzlement of oil products worth UAH 967 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of over UAH 9 million on the former deputy director of a state-owned enterprise in the case of  seizure of oil products worth UAH 967 million.  This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

On February 15, 2024, the HACC investigating judge, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed with the SAPO prosecutor, imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail of over UAH 9 million on one of the co-perpetrators of the criminal organization that seized oil products worth UAH 967 million seized in the case of the owner of the so-called Eastern European Fuel and Energy Company (SEPEC)

- the SAPO said in a statement.

Details 

As noted, it is a former deputy director of a state-owned enterprise. 

If bail is granted, the suspect will be subject to the relevant procedural obligations.

Recall 

On February 12, former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The following day, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko under arrest until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail, who is suspected, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising