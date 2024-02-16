Case of misappropriation of oil products worth almost UAH 1 billion: a measure of restraint was imposed on one of the suspects

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of over UAH 9 million on the former deputy director of a state-owned enterprise in the case of seizure of oil products worth UAH 967 million. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

On February 15, 2024, the HACC investigating judge, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed with the SAPO prosecutor, imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail of over UAH 9 million on one of the co-perpetrators of the criminal organization that seized oil products worth UAH 967 million seized in the case of the owner of the so-called Eastern European Fuel and Energy Company (SEPEC) - the SAPO said in a statement.

Details

As noted, it is a former deputy director of a state-owned enterprise.

If bail is granted, the suspect will be subject to the relevant procedural obligations.

Recall

On February 12, former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The following day, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko under arrest until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail, who is suspected, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.