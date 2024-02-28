Cascade of reservoirs should contribute to defense against Russian Federation in Avdiivka sector - Tavria unit spokesman

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30170 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 111039 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70740 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 275724 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234542 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191545 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230982 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251552 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157547 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372132 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 45411 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 111039 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 275724 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213291 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234542 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20243 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28362 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28268 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69410 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76544 views
Cascade of reservoirs should contribute to defense against Russian Federation in Avdiivka sector - Tavria unit spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26713 views

Ukrainian troops continue to defend the Avdiivka area, where a cascade of reservoirs near several settlements helps them protect themselves from Russian troops.

Cascade of reservoirs should contribute to defense against Russian Federation in Avdiivka sector - Tavria unit spokesman

The Ukrainian military continues to conduct a defensive operation in the Avdiivka sector, facilitated by the terrain, in particular, a cascade of reservoirs near the settlements of Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychi. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, on Radio Liberty (Svoboda.Ranok project), UNN reports .

Details

Lykhoviy noted that this is the line of defense currently chosen by the Armed Forces.

The terrain itself should help the defense there: there is a cascade of reservoirs, and this was the priority. Thus, Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Avdiivka sector continue to conduct defensive operations,

- He said.

According to the spokesman, Russian army assault groups were blocked on the outskirts of and on the approach to the village of Orlivka. Russian forces were trying to advance with the support of artillery, mortars, FPV drones and aviation, the representative of the Tavria unit said.

Not everything is as easy as it might seem for the enemy in this area - near the village of Orlivka, Russian assault groups were blocked on the approach to the village or on its outskirts,

- Likhovoy added

Addendum

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian forces withdrew from the small villages of Stepove and Severne.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Orlovka
