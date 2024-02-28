Cascade of reservoirs should contribute to defense against Russian Federation in Avdiivka sector - Tavria unit spokesman

The Ukrainian military continues to conduct a defensive operation in the Avdiivka sector, facilitated by the terrain, in particular, a cascade of reservoirs near the settlements of Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychi. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, on Radio Liberty (Svoboda.Ranok project), UNN reports .

Details

Lykhoviy noted that this is the line of defense currently chosen by the Armed Forces.

The terrain itself should help the defense there: there is a cascade of reservoirs, and this was the priority. Thus, Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Avdiivka sector continue to conduct defensive operations, - He said.

According to the spokesman, Russian army assault groups were blocked on the outskirts of and on the approach to the village of Orlivka. Russian forces were trying to advance with the support of artillery, mortars, FPV drones and aviation, the representative of the Tavria unit said.

Not everything is as easy as it might seem for the enemy in this area - near the village of Orlivka, Russian assault groups were blocked on the approach to the village or on its outskirts, - Likhovoy added

Addendum

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian forces withdrew from the small villages of Stepove and Severne.