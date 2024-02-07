Cars and service stations are on fire: Klitschko on the situation in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 31004 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110730 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117790 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160228 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162636 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262433 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176087 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166688 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148534 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233540 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 78384 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 58523 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 34334 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 70526 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 26899 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262429 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230993 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110717 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93391 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115634 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116405 views
Cars and service stations are on fire: Klitschko on the situation in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28475 views

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, cars and service stations caught fire after a Russian missile attack.

As a result of a Russian missile attack in the Holosiivskyi district, cars and service stations are burning. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

"Cars and service stations are on fire in Holosiivskyi district. All services are at the scene. There have been no appeals to doctors so far," Klitschko said.

Add

As a result of an enemy missile strike on Kyiv today, a fire broke out in a building in Holosiivskyi district , power lines were damaged in Dniprovskyi district, and there is a power outage.

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

