Cars and service stations are on fire: Klitschko on the situation in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

As a result of a Russian missile attack in the Holosiivskyi district, cars and service stations are burning. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

"Cars and service stations are on fire in Holosiivskyi district. All services are at the scene. There have been no appeals to doctors so far," Klitschko said.

As a result of an enemy missile strike on Kyiv today, a fire broke out in a building in Holosiivskyi district , power lines were damaged in Dniprovskyi district, and there is a power outage.